UPDATE: Cowan-Lorraine drawbridge repairs to be complete by end of summer

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) in Gulfport will close in the overnight hours next week for a traffic swap. It’s the next step in an ongoing bridge rehabilitation that’s been underway since last fall.

The $22 million project will replace the aging bridge’s hydraulic machinery and electrical equipment.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation tell WLOX News the contractor just finished replacing all the bearings and the installation of the finder system. Workers will soon finish all electrical and mechanical work, as well as painting.

The work is taking a little bit longer than originally projected because during the course of reconstruction, the bridge was hit by a boat. Those repairs will start in June, and should be complete by the end of the summer.

Drivers should note the bridge will close June 1 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. In those overnight hours, crews will move the traffic cones and shift traffic lanes. So drivers should be on the lookout for a new lane configuration the next time they pass through the area.

