TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 613 closed for downed powerlines
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of Hwy 613 near Saracennia Road in Jackson County are closed while crews repair some downed powerlines and restore power to nearby residents.
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers say a vehicle accident involving minor injuries caused damage to power lines.
Drivers should avoid the area while repairs are underway. Here’s the latest update on the roadway from MDOT Traffic: bit.ly/3PNidij
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.