WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 613 closed for downed powerlines

All lanes of Hwy 613 near Saracennia Road in Jackson County are closed while crews repair some...
All lanes of Hwy 613 near Saracennia Road in Jackson County are closed while crews repair some downed powerlines and restore power to nearby residents.(Mississippi Highway Patrol/Troop K)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of Hwy 613 near Saracennia Road in Jackson County are closed while crews repair some downed powerlines and restore power to nearby residents.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers say a vehicle accident involving minor injuries caused damage to power lines.

Drivers should avoid the area while repairs are underway. Here’s the latest update on the roadway from MDOT Traffic: bit.ly/3PNidij

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy
Mother of missing drowning victim urges caution on the waters
D’vontae Journey
Suspect charged after shooting at Miss. music festival

Latest News

Another major Gulfport intersection will be closed this week due to ongoing CSX maintenance...
Hwy 49 closing Wednesday at downtown railroad crossing for maintenance work
All eastbound lanes of traffic are currently blocked following an incident on I-10 before MS...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E past US 49 N / Hattiesburg EX 34B
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 past Woolmarket/Old MS 67 EX 41