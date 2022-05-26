TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 613 closed for downed powerlines

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of Hwy 613 near Saracennia Road in Jackson County are closed while crews repair some downed powerlines and restore power to nearby residents.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers say a vehicle accident involving minor injuries caused damage to power lines.

Drivers should avoid the area while repairs are underway. Here’s the latest update on the roadway from MDOT Traffic: bit.ly/3PNidij

Motorists should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NkAauBFSBK — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) May 26, 2022

