Thursday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Rain will probably happen at some point today, especially this morning. Flooding rain will be likely across parts of South Mississippi. Damaging thunderstorms will also be possible, but unlikely. A cool front is expected to arrive from the west around the middle of the day, finally bringing our wet weather pattern to an end. Drier conditions are expected tonight, tomorrow, and into the weekend.

