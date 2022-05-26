Suspected car burglar arrested following chase through Mississippi, Alabama

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mobile man who led state troopers on a chase through two southern Mississippi counties and into Alabama is now behind bars.

Gary O. Byers, 41, was wanted for a string of burglaries, including the theft of a Mississippi Highway Patrolman’s personal weapon. Byers is considered a person of interest following several car break-ins in Biloxi and D’Iberville. He also had active warrants for his arrest in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties (Ala.).

The chase, which reportedly began on I-10 at the 60 mile marker, would end in Alabama on I-65 at the 1 mile marker after Byers attempted to flee his vehicle. The suspect was then apprehended by law enforcement, and will face pending charges from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

No accidents were reported in Mississippi as a result of the chase.

