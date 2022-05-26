WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Suspected car burglar arrested following chase through Mississippi, Alabama

Gary O. Byers, 41
Gary O. Byers, 41(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mobile man who led state troopers on a chase through two southern Mississippi counties and into Alabama is now behind bars.

Gary O. Byers, 41, was wanted for a string of burglaries, including the theft of a Mississippi Highway Patrolman’s personal weapon. Byers is considered a person of interest following several car break-ins in Biloxi and D’Iberville. He also had active warrants for his arrest in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties (Ala.).

The chase, which reportedly began on I-10 at the 60 mile marker, would end in Alabama on I-65 at the 1 mile marker after Byers attempted to flee his vehicle. The suspect was then apprehended by law enforcement, and will face pending charges from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

No accidents were reported in Mississippi as a result of the chase.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy
Mother of missing drowning victim urges caution on the waters

Latest News

Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
How to discuss horrible acts of violence with your teens and children
Resurrection celebrates the program's first baseball state title.
Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown
Proceeds going to the Mardi Gras Museum in Bay St. Louis.
An estate sale starts next week, with hundreds of collectibles being on sale.
Joining us now is Merrick Pet Care Lead Veterinarian Dr. RuthAnn Lobos to tell us some hacks to...
It's time to be aware of sensitivities that increase for your furry friends as summer approaches