Salvation Army Center of Hope nearing completion

Construction and renovation on the Salvation Army's new Center of Hope is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. Dedication for the facility is set for July 8.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army of the Mississippi Gulf Coast provides the homeless with much needed support. Soon, those in need will have more opportunities with the opening of a new $4 million facility in Gulfport.

The final pieces are falling into place, making a decades old vision a reality.

“We are amping our services up big time,” said Major Jerry Friday, Salvation Army MS Gulf Coast Area Commander.

Construction and renovation on the Salvation Army’s new Center of Hope is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. When the facility on 22nd St. opens, the homeless will have access to new showers, a laundry room, computers, mental health services and job coaching all at one location.

“There’s all kinds of services that we hope that we’ll be able to provide to sustain these people and not just be temporary fixes,” Friday said.

The center will also include seven apartment units. The transitional housing is designed to give families in need a safe place to get back on their feet.

“This extended period of time without having to worry about the lights or a roof over your head will be huge for these families.”

Friday believes the biggest positive impact will be made on children coming into the center.

“I want to make sure that those kids break the cycle of poverty, that those children find hope and that they can build life skills with the help of the Salvation Army so that they don’t end up in the same situation as their parents.”

Dedication for the Center of Hope is set for July 8. The facility will be ready to open the following week.

