Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in program history, Resurrection baseball is bringing home a state championship.
The Eagles swept Biggersville, winning 4-0 in the second game of the series.
This was only the second time Resurrection made a state championship appearance (2021.)
