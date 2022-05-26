WLOX Careers
Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown

Resurrection celebrates the program's first baseball state title.
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in program history, Resurrection baseball is bringing home a state championship.

The Eagles swept Biggersville, winning 4-0 in the second game of the series.

This was only the second time Resurrection made a state championship appearance (2021.)

