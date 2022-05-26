Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in program history, Resurrection baseball is bringing home a state championship.

Your 1A state champions!! pic.twitter.com/7zauOI905b — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) May 26, 2022

The Eagles swept Biggersville, winning 4-0 in the second game of the series.

This was only the second time Resurrection made a state championship appearance (2021.)

