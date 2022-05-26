WLOX Careers
Man charged with wife’s murder arrested in Biloxi

Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is charged with the murder of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspected murderer on the run from North Carolina is under arrest after he was tracked down in Biloxi this week. Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is the prime suspect in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.

Tuesday, the woman’s coworkers contacted investigators with the Greenville Police Department. They were concerned when she didn’t report to work for several days. Officers stopped by her condo for a welfare check and found her dead.

Detectives quickly developed a suspect - her husband, Lawrence Guttierrez - and obtained a warrant for his arrest that same day. They also learned that Guttierez could be headed back to his home state of Mississippi.

Biloxi Police tell WLOX News, Guttierrez pulled in front of the fire station on Veterans Ave in Biloxi and started blowing his horn. When officers arrived, they found him passed out behind the wheel of his car. An ambulance was called after Guttierrez claimed he was having a medical emergency.

While AMR medics checked him out, the officers ran his tag and found there was a warrant for his arrest. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Guttierrez is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Pitt County, North Carolina. He is charged with his wife’s murder.

