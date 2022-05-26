KAFB Division St. gate nearly open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After 20 years of planning and more than two years of construction, the new Division St. gate into Keesler Air Force Base is almost complete.

“If this was a book about the history of Biloxi and Keesler, it would be more than two chapters, but the reality of it is it’s here today,” said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held on Thursday, but the gate won’t be fully functional until next month. When it does officially open, more than 50,000 cars a year will be going through not only the gate, but also the visitor’s center and the commercial truck inspection station.

“This will give us two 24-hour standing gates, so no one will have to worry about which side of the base they’ll have to come in on,” said Col. William Hunter, KAFB 81st Training Wing Commander.

Drivers will be able to head down Forrest Ave. and Division St. for a straight shot into the gate.

“I was here, probably two weeks before I left as the wing commander, and we broke ground. To have that initial shovel and to come back and see it through is an unbelievable feeling,” said Maj. General Michele Edmonson, 2nd Air Force Commander. “This is a visual, tangible representation of what this community is all about. This is Biloxi.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.