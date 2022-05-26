Jackson County Schools reassess security in wake of Texas shootings

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County School District administrators have a dual purpose in their morning prayer: comfort for the families of those lost in the shooting spree in Uvalde, Texas and safety of those under their care.

“You start to personalize things of what if that were to happen here,” said superintendent Dr. John Strycker. “And you start to think, where are those kids are they safe? Where are my own children? Are they safe?”

As a result, the district is now reassessing procedures and discussing ways to strengthen security even more.

Right now, the district spends about $250,000 in security at its 14 schools including three school resource officers and four armed private security guards.

“I feel we’re doing the best we’re able to,” Strycker said. “But when you really analyze tragedies like this and other tragedies that have happened – school shootings – do I lose sleep? Yes...nothing’s going to be full-proof against evil.”

Among the discussions in the initial reassessment meeting included access into building, training and communications.

In addition, district leaders talked about the possibility of creating a separate police department for the district.

“We’re doing as much as we can to make sure their students are and secure,” said David Baggett, assistant superintendent of the St. Martin Attendance Center. “I have students that attend St. Martin as well, and I’m going to do everything I can for them that I would do for my own child.”

Another meeting is planned next week, Thursday at 10 a.m.

Strycker said that if there any costs to implement any recommendations that come from these meetings, funding would likely come from federal or state or additional money from the Jackson County School District’s general fund.

