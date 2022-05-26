Items from Carter Church, Yancy Pouge collection to be up for grabs in estate sale

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Next week, an estate sale at the Historic Depot in Bay St. Louis will take place. Items from Mardi Gras costume designer Carter Church and his partner Yancy Pouge’s collection will be on sale.

The collection consists of artwork, jewelry, and even sketches by Carter and Pouge. The event is not an auction, but those wishing to browse the collection do have to schedule an appointment. Over 600 items will be available for sale, and a catalogue will allow shoppers to see all available items as well as their price.

Most of the proceeds will be directed towards the Mardi Gras Museum in Biloxi.

