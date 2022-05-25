Suspect charged after shooting at Miss. music festival

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Batesville police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a music festival.

The Batesville Police Department says shots were fired at the end of SpringFest, the city’s annual spring concert on the Batesville square, on Saturday night.

D’vontae Journey, 18, from Grenada turned himself in to police Tuesday.

