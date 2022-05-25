WLOX Careers
Shrimping license sales down as season opens

Fisheries are still recovering from a series of disasters since 2019, including the pandemic, hurricanes and now rising gas prices.
By Jwan Jordan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Shrimp season begins May 25, and it seems there might be fewer boats on the water this year.

Fisheries are still recovering from a series of disasters since 2019, including the pandemic, hurricanes and now rising gas prices.

The Department of Marine Resources issued 309 commercial licenses and 125 recreational licenses this season, compared to 316 commercial and 130 residential licenses last season.

We spoke with DMR to learn what’s affecting local fisheries.

“It’s certainly tough for our fisherman. We’ve seen a steady decrease in license sales over the last few years, even before 2019, but I think it’s a number of factors to that including fuel prices, overhead, own operation of vessels and outside variables like import competition,” said Jason Saucier, director of the shrimp and crab bureau with DMR.

Saucier also said we won’t know how consumers are impacted until shrimp prices are officially announced.

Shrimp season opens Wednesday at 6 a.m.

