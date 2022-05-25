WLOX Careers
Scott Berry previews Conference USA tournament

By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss will face UAB in the first round of the Conference USA baseball tournament on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm.

This tournament has been the Golden Eagles’ area of expertise over the years, with five tournament crowns and a chance to make it six in their final season in Conference USA. To do that, though, they’d like to start by taking care of UAB, the team that ended their huge winning streak back in April, and a team that’s hungry to ruin plans again a month later.

“We’re coming in as an eight seed, but we’re coming in with expectations of being successful,” Blazers head coach Casey Dunn said. “The reality is 5-6,000 people aren’t going to be cheering for us. There’s a lot more pressure for the guys across the field than for us, playing at home in front of their fans. For our guys, the expectation is just to play good baseball.”

“They took the series back at their place, they played better than we did,” USM head coach Scott Berry said. “There are eight quality clubs at this tournament, and anyone can win it in all honesty. I feel good about where we are, I think our players do, too.”

