Nonprofit group marches through Biloxi to remember fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers are marching one foot in front of the other, continuing their 20,000-mile, cross-country journey in honor of fallen military members and first responders.

One of five “Carry the Load” groups walked through the Biloxi National Cemetery Wednesday on its way from New York to Dallas.

They’ve walked about 4,200 miles so far, with four more days ahead to Dallas.

The nonprofit was established in 2011 with the mission of restoring the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Paul Kuh from Texas is volunteering to walk after serving in the Air Force for more than two decades.

“We were established to bring back, initially, the memory of what Memorial Day’s all about,” he said. “We want to make it more than just the barbecues and the half-off sales, where those are all fine and fun, but we want to bring back the memory of what Memorial Day was, to honor the veterans that went before us. It was an honor to serve, but it is so important to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty and given their lives in defense of this country.”

This year, five Carry the Load routes are covering 48 states to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

