MSDH announces new State Health Officer to replace Dr. Dobbs in August

MSDH announces new State Health Officer who will replace Dr. Dobbs in August
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Health has announced the next State Health Officer, who will be replacing Dr. Thomas Dobbs the first of August.

Daniel P. Edney, MD, FACP, FASAM, who will replace Dr. Dobbs when he resigns from his position at the end of July, currently holds the position of Deputy State Health Officer and initially joined MSDH as chief medical officer and regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region in February of 2021.

According Dr. Dobbs, Edney has been “a tremendous asset” since he joined the Health Department, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following in the footsteps of Dr. Dobbs, I, too, hope to serve as a catalyst for change – especially with infant and maternal mortality, the opioids battle plaguing the country right now, and moving the needle in preventive health and health equity issues,” Edney said.

