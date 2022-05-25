WLOX Careers
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the class of 2022 with free doughnuts on May 25

Graduating seniors can cash in on a dozen free doughnuts May 25.
Graduating seniors can cash in on a dozen free doughnuts May 25.(Krispy Kreme)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Krispy Kreme has a pretty sweet surprise for graduates in recognition of all their hard work throughout the school year.

The popular doughnut chain says it’s offering one dozen doughnuts to 2022 high school and college seniors on May 25.

The promotion is good for one day only and there are some rules if grads want to cash in.

Krispy Kreme says any senior who shows up to any of their shops dressed in their 2022 senior swag will get the goods, a free “Senior Day Dozen” of doughnuts, while supplies last.

Eligible items include:

  • Cap and gown with 2022 tassel
  • Class of 2022 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
  • 2022 letterman jacket featuring senior status
  • 2022 class ring
  • Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
  • Student photo ID featuring senior status
  • Other Class of 2022 senior swag

CLICK HERE TO FIND A DOUGHNUT SHOP NEAR YOU.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

