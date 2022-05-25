Krispy Kreme is celebrating the class of 2022 with free doughnuts on May 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Krispy Kreme has a pretty sweet surprise for graduates in recognition of all their hard work throughout the school year.

The popular doughnut chain says it’s offering one dozen doughnuts to 2022 high school and college seniors on May 25.

The promotion is good for one day only and there are some rules if grads want to cash in.

Graduating 2022 Seniors—Wednesday, 5/25, is YOUR day! 🎓🍩 🎉 Tag a graduating senior to let them know! #Classof2022. Participating US shops only while supplies last. Limit 1 per graduating senior. Full offer details at https://t.co/NVqmfSXInL pic.twitter.com/IILx7fVUg6 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 24, 2022

Krispy Kreme says any senior who shows up to any of their shops dressed in their 2022 senior swag will get the goods, a free “Senior Day Dozen” of doughnuts, while supplies last.

Eligible items include:

Cap and gown with 2022 tassel

Class of 2022 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2022 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2022 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2022 senior swag

CLICK HERE TO FIND A DOUGHNUT SHOP NEAR YOU.

