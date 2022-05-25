Heavy rain possible through Thursday

Scattered showers and storms are sticking around this morning, and you may see some heavy downpours. We have a good chance for more showers and storms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail will be possible in these storms. A Flood Watch has been issued for South Mississippi. 3-5″ of rain is possible through Thursday. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, Highs will only reach the low 80s.

On and off showers and storms will be possible tonight into Thursday morning. Once again, heavy rain will be possible. It looks like most of the rain will exit by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

After a cold front passes through, the humidity will drop. It’s going to be much drier on Friday, and we’ll see more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Cooler air will settle in by Saturday morning with lows in the mid 60s. The weather for our Memorial Day Weekend looks great! We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday through Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.