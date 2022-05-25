WLOX Careers
Harrison County receives funding for residents to fix hurricane Zeta damages

It was determined Harrison County was one of the areas most impacted by the storm in Mississippi. More than $22 million will go toward fixing the county.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -If your house was damaged during Hurricane Zeta, you may be able to get it fixed for free under new disaster relief funding.

The Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act provided federal disaster relief funding to states and local governments. Mississippi received $28.47 million in funds.

“The state of Mississippi was given by congress $28 million in community development block grant disaster recovery funding to address damages and unmet needs related to Hurricane Zeta,” Director of Disaster Recovery Chuck Bearman said.

It was determined Harrison County was one of the areas most impacted by the storm in Mississippi. More than $22 million will go toward fixing the county.

A public hearing was held Tuesday at the Harrison County campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to discuss an action plan that was recently published by the Mississippi Development Authority. The plan explains how the funds will be used.

The plan was developed into four categories: housing, infrastructure, mitigation, and state planning and administration.

“We are dedicating almost $13 million to housing unmet needs for low to moderate-income citizens,” Bearman said.

People who have low income, a disability, or have a home with serious damage will be given priority.

Unfortunately, people who already fixed their homes that were damaged during Hurricane Zeta will not be able to qualify.

“Those rules prevent us from giving assistance to anybody who has received assistance or has repaired their home,” Bearman said.

The plan is not finalized. Harrison County residents have until June 10 to submit their feedback on the plan.

The MDA recommends calling their recovery line at 1-866-981-7727.

You can find a copy of the action plan here.

