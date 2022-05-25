WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport High students learning about investing

First Generation Investors partnered with the school for students to learn the rules of investing.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Gulfport High School are making strides toward their financial future.

First Generation Investors partnered with the school for students to learn the rules of investing.

Two students completed the eight-week program over zoom.

Students learned the concepts of investing, then made a project of companies to invest in with real money given by donors.

Eleventh grader Aniyha Woods said she gets emotional about getting the chance to participate in the unique experience.

“It provided me a good opportunity and in the end, I was rewarded with something that I am so thankful for. If I wouldn’t have finished the program, I never would have gotten to,” she said. “It was so productive and fun, and I encourage more students to go through this program because in the long run it will help you and build a better future.”

Each student that completed the program received $100 from Domino’s Pizza.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”
The Capt. Pete was loaded down with ferry passengers headed out for a day of fun at Ship...
Passengers on Ship Island ferry witnessed burning boat, rescue near Gulfport

Latest News

One of five “Carry the Load” groups walked through the Biloxi National Cemetery Wednesday on...
Nonprofit group marches through Biloxi to remember fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day
According to Nguyen, maintenance fees on the boat, engine, and nets while combined with...
Day one of shrimping season commences; shrimpers experience economic woes
One of five “Carry the Load” groups walked through the Biloxi National Cemetery Wednesday on...
Nonprofit group marches through Biloxi to remember fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day
According to Nguyen, maintenance fees on the boat, engine, and nets while combined with...
Day one of shrimping season commences; shrimpers experience economic woes