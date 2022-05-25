Gulfport High students learning about investing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Gulfport High School are making strides toward their financial future.

First Generation Investors partnered with the school for students to learn the rules of investing.

Two students completed the eight-week program over zoom.

Students learned the concepts of investing, then made a project of companies to invest in with real money given by donors.

Eleventh grader Aniyha Woods said she gets emotional about getting the chance to participate in the unique experience.

“It provided me a good opportunity and in the end, I was rewarded with something that I am so thankful for. If I wouldn’t have finished the program, I never would have gotten to,” she said. “It was so productive and fun, and I encourage more students to go through this program because in the long run it will help you and build a better future.”

Each student that completed the program received $100 from Domino’s Pizza.

