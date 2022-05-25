WLOX Careers
Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics says a drug bust in Hinds County has taken two kilograms of cocaine off the streets.

Wednesday, the agency announced that it had arrested Cedrick Earl Evans during a drug trafficking arrest in Hinds County.

The arrest was made Tuesday.

MBN seizes $205K in cocaine, along with $42,000 in cash during recent drug arrest in Hinds...
MBN seizes $205K in cocaine, along with $42,000 in cash during recent drug arrest in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)

Evans is being charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Approximately 2 kilograms of powder cocaine, valued at $205,000, along with $42,420 in cash, was seized.

Evans has not been awarded a bond at this time. It was not known where he was being held.

The location of the arrest was not known.

Agencies participating in the arrest include the Bureau of Narcotics, the Ridgeland Police Department, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security.

