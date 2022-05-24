WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Retired USM research vessel becomes an artificial fishing reef

A tow ship pulled R/V Hermes to a designated spot called Fishing Haven 2, approximately 15 miles south of Horn Island for the ceremonial sinking.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF OF MEXICO (WLOX) - Anglers have a new artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico thanks to the University of Southern Mississippi.

The research vessel R/V Hermes is living its new life as Fishing Haven 2, a designated fishing spot approximately 15 miles south of Horn Island.

Crews sank the longtime USM marine trawler on May 18 in a special ceremony at sea. Officials said the sinking was a dignified, memorialized end for a beloved vessel.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
Recently graduated 8th grade with honors
“I wish I would’ve held on longer," said the father of a teen missing in Orange Beach waters
Carl’s death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs because the rooster was so well known in the...
Woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death enters not guilty plea; Trial date set
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Railroad crossing to temporarily close on major Gulfport roadway

Latest News

An update on the latest hurricane season forecast. Plus, a look at this week's weather. Click...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
A tow ship pulled R/V Hermes to a designated spot called Fishing Haven 2, approximately 15...
WATCH: Retired USM research vessel becomes an artificial fishing reef
The Capt. Pete was loaded down with ferry passengers headed out for a day of fun at Ship...
Passengers on Ship Island ferry witnessed burning boat, rescue near Gulfport
Raining this morning in parts of South MS. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast