VOTE NOW: Ocean Springs, Bay St. Louis up for USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Town Award

Two South Mississippi towns need your votes to win a national contest. Both Bay St. Louis...
Two South Mississippi towns need your votes to win a national contest. Both Bay St. Louis (left) and Ocean Springs (right) are in the running for USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Town.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Two South Mississippi towns need your votes to win a national contest. Both Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs are in the running for USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Town: Best Coastal Small Town Nominees 2022

The Readers’ Choice award ranks coastal towns with fewer than 25,000 people as of the last census. According to the website, each of the 20 nominees offers “unpretentious and affordable seaside fun without the crowds, proving that bigger isn’t always better.”

You may vote for your favorite once per day until the polls close on Monday, June 6 at noon ET. The winners will be announced on Friday, June 17.

Both cities have been nominated for this award before. On 2021′s top ten list, Ocean Springs took the #5 spot while Bay St. Louis was right behind at #6. Bay resident can comfort themselves with the fact they were #5 on USA Today’s rankings in 2019 and 2020.

Ocean Springs is also nominated for a second award - Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

And two other South Mississippi spots are up for recognition: Majestic Oaks RV Resort in Biloxi is nominated for Best Luxury RV Resort. and Davis Bayou Campground in Ocean Springs is nominated for Best Campground.

