Salvinia inundating lake behind Lakewood Estates in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - At one Gautier neighborhood lake, it’s hard to tell there is any water left. Salvinia plants have taken over, causing some wildlife to die.

”Oh pretty lake, we can fish. You couldn’t fish out there if you had a harpoon,” joked resident Craig Cleveland. Since retiring, he loves to spend time outdoors. Lately, he’s swapped out the fishing pole for a rake.

Salvinia has inundated the spring-fed lake that sits behind his house.

“It looks like we’re raking up tar from the BP oil spill,” he said. “Look at this. It’s taking over our stuff. Look at this. I don’t even know if you can cook it. I guess if we get hungry enough with gas prices being so high.”

Salvinia, also known as water moss, is a plant that produces spores of differing sizes. When their growth is robust, it poses problems to lakes, choking off much of the water.

“Obviously, it’s killing all of our wildlife and species,” said resident Adrian Halpaus. “The ducks don’t come around anymore. We want to keep our wildlife and fisheries healthy and also have a pretty lake.”

The Department of Natural Resources has recommended the community treat the water but suggested waiting until winter because it spreads so quickly during the summer months.

Cleveland, anxious to get his lake back, said there’s one thing he’s sure will remove it, but it may not be worth it.

“One of the last resorts is going to be to shock this by raising the pH high enough,” he said. “But you’re going to kill everything in this lake. You’re going to kill this, you’re going to kill the fish.”

Residents said Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan is one of the most communicative mayors they’ve had in years.

Shortly after reaching out to him, he said, “Last week, the City of Gautier was made aware of issues with Salvinia Molesta, or Koi Kandy, at the Lakewood Estates lake, and City officials have reached out to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to request they investigate the matter. Additionally, the City has been in talks with Jackson County about a marine debris blockage at the bayou on Robert Hiram Drive, which may be affecting the Salvinia Molesta growth. The County intends to remove this debris and restore water flow in the area. Everyone is working together toward a solution.”

