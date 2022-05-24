Resurrection ‘relaxed, focused’ ahead of state championship

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection is making its second straight trip to Trustmark Park, but its just the program’s second time playing for all the marbles. It’s an eerily similar squad to last year’s south state winner, with just three seniors departing 12 months ago.

But after playing bigger schools to open up the season - a season that ended with a 6-0 district record - Johnny Olsen’s team has grown exponentially from a year ago.

“They’re a lot more relaxed, more confident,” Olsen said. “Earlier in the season we played some really good competition and some big games. I’ll be honest, I was really surprised how they handled it. These guys just go about their business. They have fun but at the same time, they’re focused.”

