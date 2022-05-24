East Central facing unfamiliar foe in state championship

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - East Central is looking for its third-ever state title in its first appearance since 2009.

The Hornets took down Vancleave in three games to capture south state, sporting a 6-1 record so far in these playoffs. In the opposite dugout is a Neshoba Central team completely unfamiliar with this stage, making its first-ever appearance playing for a state championship.

Perhaps unfamiliarity is the theme of this 5A bout, because much like the Rockets have never been here before, head coach Bo Long says his Hornets have never previously seen their opponent on the baseball diamond.

“I’ve talked to several coaches in the north part of the state. They’re going to be scrappy, they’re going to be tough. It’ll be a competitive series,” Long said. “Like the guys before me have said, I don’t know much about them. I’ve never played them, never seen them play, but that’s kind of fun, too. Go see what happens.”

