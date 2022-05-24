Battle-tested Pearl River prepared for second World Series appearance in four years

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River baseball team hosted the Region 23 tournament for the second year in a row, but ran through the competition this time around in perhaps the strongest region in the country to punch its third-ever ticket to the NJCAA World Series (2002, 2019).

The Wildcats’ mission from the start of the season is still well in sight, as one of just 10 teams left. Their hardest work is still in front of them. But they feel as prepared as anyone.

“In baseball and sports, there are steps you have to go through. That [winning the region] was another step for us,” head coach Michael Avalon said. “Our ultimate goal all year was to be national champions. It’s easy for us to say, but not easy to do. That’s been our goal since day one. That’s what these guys want to do. I think they’re going to give it their best shot.”

“We have a pretty tough region. A lot of times, the winner of our region goes on to win it all,” outfielder and PRCC career home run leader Tate Parker (West Harrison) said. “I think it’s pretty good preparation going into this World Series. We’re going to stay focused and stay hungry, and see how it turns out.”

