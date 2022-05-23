WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries during attack by boyfriend’s ex, police say

Victim Alyssa Castanuela
Victim Alyssa Castanuela said the attack happened in front of her sons.(Alyssa Castanuela)
By Lindsey Grewe and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado said she was attacked by her boyfriend’s ex while she was dropping her kids off at school.

“I don’t even know how to describe the situation,” Alyssa Castanuela told 11 News. “Like, I literally was just trying to take my kids to school, and we were saying good morning to a friend, and I almost died.”

According to police, her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Shianne Silva, was standing at the driver’s side door of Castanuela’s vehicle.

“The two exchanged greetings, but Shianne told Alyssa that she was not to be around her child,” an excerpt from the affidavit reads.

Castanuela said she responded that this was up to the daughter’s father, the affidavit continues, enraging Silva, who allegedly lunged at her through the car window.

“I just remember seeing her stabbing me and just hearing my kids crying and crying,” Castanuela said, adding that her two small boys saw everything.

A neighbor tried to intervene but was threatened, too.

Police say Silva sped off, leaving Castanuela bleeding profusely from her neck. Her jugular vein was nicked during the attack and was threatening her breathing, according to the affidavit.

Castanuela was taken to Rio Grande Hospital, where she was later airlifted to Colorado Springs.

“She went through my carotid artery. I was only a couple millimeters away from losing my life,” Castanuela said.

When law enforcement caught up with Silva, she confirmed hitting Castanuela but claimed not to know she was holding her keys while doing so. Silva said she didn’t mean to stab Castanuela, according to the arrest papers.

Silva is now facing first-degree assault charges for “causing seriously bodily injury with the grave risk of death.”

“To do it in broad daylight, you know, it’s just scary,” Castanuela said. “[My sons] are pretty traumatized. They just cry.”

Copyright KKTV via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Deandria Johnson is described as a black girl, 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes and long...
UPDATE: Missing Ocean Springs girl found safe
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Child drowns in Biloxi hotel pool
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport.
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from ship on fire near Gulfport
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson

Latest News

A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees.
WATCH: Jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery thwarted by employees
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
This image released by the New York City Police Department shows an unidentified man wanted in...
Police seek public’s help in search for NYC subway shooter
A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
Toddler shot and killed