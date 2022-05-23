WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Super State! Dawgs headed to NCAA Super Regional

(Mississippi State University)
By Mississippi State Sports Information
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Mississippi State faced an uphill battle if it wanted to reach the NCAA Super Regionals on Sunday.

Needing to defeat No. 2 Florida State twice on its home field, the Bulldogs climbed the mountain and made school history in the process.

After topping the Seminoles 5-0 in the first game Sunday, State took the second contest 4-3 to advance to the program’s first-ever Super Regional.

The Bulldogs will host Arizona later this week at Nusz Park with a trip to the NCAA Women’s College World Series on the line.

To have such an opportunity, it took every bit of Bulldog grit and toughness to emerge triumphantly from the Tallahassee Regional.

State dropped its opening game on Friday, then stormed back through the loser’s bracket with two wins on Saturday ahead of the two on Sunday.

Heroes were everywhere in Sunday’s clincher. Annie Willis earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings of relief from the circle.

Down 3-1 in the fifth, Shea Moreno delivered an RBI base hit, and Chloe Malau’ulu delivered what turned out to be the game-winning swing with a two-run single. Matalasi Faapito had earlier driven home State’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

It all added up to Mississippi State becoming the first team to ever eliminate a national No. 2 seed in the Regional round, and it now sets up the upcoming Starkville Super Regional. Dates, times and ticket information will be released later.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Deandria Johnson is described as a black girl, 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes and long...
UPDATE: Missing Ocean Springs girl found safe
The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport.
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from ship on fire near Gulfport
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival

Latest News

Jackson State vs. MVSU
BASEBALL: Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State (05/21/22)
Sam Murray signs with Murray State basketball
Sam Murray signs with Murray State basketball
Sam Murray announces his commitment to Murray State
Sam Murray signs with Murray State basketball
MGM Park
Jackson State Tigers to end regular season facing Valley; Saturday game to be played In Biloxi