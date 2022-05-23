Rodolfich celebrated for long service to Pascagoula School District

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Wayne Rodolfich received a heart-felt, community-wide celebration Sunday for his service to the Pascagoula School District.

He will retire at the end of June after a long tenure with the district, including the last 17 years as superintendent.

While is career is not yet over, he said he will take these memories on the Coast with him everywhere he goes.

At the event, there were a lot of hugs to go around. They were well deserved.

“It’s just been the best opportunity and the most luck any human being could ever have,” he said. “I’ve had that great fortune because I’ve been able to work with some super talented people who have really made coming to work a great opportunity for not only my children, but for all the children of these communities. It’s really been a nice experience for us.”

The achievements of the district that he will remember are pretty impressive.

“I’d just say achieving things that we never thought would be possible to achieve in public schools, and that when we left here, that 90 percent of our children were graduating from high school and we had career pathways for them.”

However, make no mistake. Rodolfich doesn’t take sole credit.

“I’m the invisible man. People come to school to see their children, not the principal or the school superintendent,” he said. “And I try to stay in the background.”

But not on this day. The celebration took part in the place he helped to build: The Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center. And the spotlight was on him.

Special performances from his family made the event even more personal, and the thank-you line filled the stage with those he mentored and those who mentored him.

“His passion for kids is unsurpassed,” said friend and Bacot McCarty Foundation director Todd Trenchard. “I’m able to travel the entire Gulf Coast region and I’ve never seen anything like it...it’s almost incredible what one person’s tenure has been able to accomplish.”

Rodolfich he has been named as superintendent of Lake Wales Charter Schools in Florida.

