Railroad crossing to temporarily close on major Gulfport roadway

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might need to find another way to get around Tuesday.

The railroad crossing on Cowan Lorraine Road south of Pass Road will be closed Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. Officials say the closure is for CSX to complete maintenance work.

The closure is expected to last throughout the day. Drivers are advised to use another route.

