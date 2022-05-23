Railroad crossing to temporarily close on major Gulfport roadway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might need to find another way to get around Tuesday.

The railroad crossing on Cowan Lorraine Road south of Pass Road will be closed Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. Officials say the closure is for CSX to complete maintenance work.

The closure is expected to last throughout the day. Drivers are advised to use another route.

