New TSA initiative taking off at Gulfport-Biloxi airport

The TSA Pre-check Program costs $85 for a five-year membership and takes about five minutes to enroll.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, TSA and IDEMIA are teaming up for a new TSA Pre-Check Initiative just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The group held a press conference at the airport Monday morning.

“We want to make a good first impression for those that are not only traveling into this airport but for those that are traveling out of the airport because that means repeat business for us,” Executive Director Clay Williams said.

The Pre-Check program took off in 2013, and it allows members to fly through security.

“It is smoother,” said Jessie Hillenbrand, IDEMIA’s Senior Director of Federal Marketing. “You do not have to take your shoes off. You do not have to take your liquids out of your bag. You keep your laptop in your bag, which, personally, I think is the preferred way to travel.”

According to Hillenbrand, the new enrollment process takes about five minutes, and there is no need for an appointment.

It starts with a passport scan. The traveler will then verify their personal information on a touchpad. Fingerprints and a photo are captured next. Then, the traveler will be asked to pay $85 for a five-year membership.

It will take three to five days to receive your known traveler number, or KTN.

“If you enroll as you’re departing, you may actually have your KTN number right in time for your return trip home,” Hillenbrand said.

Gulfport-Biloxi International is the state’s second-largest airport and the second to launch the new enrollment process.

“For this region down here, because of the amount of travel that comes through and out of here, this was a prime opportunity,” said Mississippi TSA Federal Security Director Kim Jackson.

According to airport Marketing Director Chaille Munn, the airport is welcoming about 88% of the number of travelers it did pre-pandemic.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we’re still rebounding,” she said. “We’re close to where we were in 2019 and we do expect to see some pent-up demand for leisure travel this summer and hoping that this extra amenity will encourage people to come into GPT to fly.”

The new enrollment initiative is available at the airport from Thursday, May 26 until June 6.

