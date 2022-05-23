WLOX Careers
Long Beach native celebrates 100th birthday

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, friends and family of Lois Jones gathered in Long Beach to celebrate her special milestone: ten decades of life.

Jones’ birthday was celebrated by three generations of grandchildren. According to her, the key to living a long life is being a good person.

“And exercise. I’ve always exercised,” Jones said. “I walked and done everything, so that helped a lot. Also a lot of determination.”

Throughout her life, she has always been incredibly involved in the church. She was also part of the Long Beach gardening club.

Jones also enjoyed baking when she was younger. She once sold a cake for $300.

Our Jasmine Lotts spoke with church leaders about the climate of hate crimes, their experiences...
