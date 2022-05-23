WLOX Careers
Hwy 49 closing Wednesday at downtown railroad crossing for maintenance work

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Another major Gulfport intersection will be closed this week due to ongoing CSX maintenance work on the railroad crossings.

Hwy 49 in downtown Gulfport will close Wedneday beginning at 7 a.m. The closure is expected to last throughout the day, and drivers should plan to use another route.

Similar work closed Cowan Lorraine Road south of Pass Road on Tuesday.

