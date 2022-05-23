WLOX Careers
Child drowns in Biloxi hotel pool

A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.(MGN / Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool. The child was from Louisiana.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the boy was taken to Merit Health where he was pronounced dead just after 5pm.

There aren’t many details on the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic death, but other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic. One visitor told WLOX News the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

