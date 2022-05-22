WLOX Careers
Showers and storms likely today

Showers and storms likely today. Heavy rain is possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Our morning has been quiet so far, but we still have a good chance for showers and storms today. There will be plenty of moisture in place, and some of these storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time. If storms move over the same areas, this could lead to flooding. There’s also a chance that a few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. We’ll warm up into the mid 80s today.

More showers and storms are possible by early Monday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. Showers and storms may continue into Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. We’ll keep a good chance for showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday and Saturday look drier and less humid. Morning lows will be in the 60s, but we’ll still warm up into the mid to upper 80s.

