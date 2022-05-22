WLOX Careers
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive after a “prank gone wrong” on Saturday.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting was justified.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Christopher Patton and two passengers who have been identified as Derreon McGowan and Jakuious Galloway, pulled in front of 16-year-old Joshua Davis’ home with masks on and pointed splat (water) guns at Davis that looked like real guns.

According to Hearn, Davis then pointed a real gun at Patton and shot him once in the chest. Authorities say they were all friends.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Chief Hearn says no one is in custody at this time. According to JPD, the case will be presented before the district attorney to see if anyone will be charged.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

