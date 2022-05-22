Mississippi Heroes honor longtime Kiln Firefighter

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Heroes’ organization honored a volunteer firefighter from the Kiln Fire department.

Orenthial Smith has been a volunteer firefighter since 2005. He started after being inspired by one of his friends. Smith is originally from Louisiana, but moved down to the coast at the age of 17.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure which led him to retire from his county job. His fiancée Kristi Aguilar said he underwent emergency surgery before he was diagnosed.

“They decided to do an emergency surgery and put a pacemaker defibrillator in. As the years progressed, we have been back and forth on several trips to see the transplant team in New Orleans,” Aguilar said.

Although he has been on a waitlist to receive a kidney and heart transplant, that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to volunteer his time at the fire station.

The Kiln Fire Department is crucial for the community because it is the only fire department that services the city. Aguilar said there are times when her fiancé gets out of dialysis and heads back to work at the station.

“We put our own gas in our own vehicles when we get the calls. We don’t ask the community to help us supply maintenance on our vehicles or anything like that,” Aguilar said.

The non-profit gave Smith several gifts including gift cards for Big Play Entertainment and a dolphin cruise which has been on Smith’s bucket list for years now. Mississippi Heroes’ Executive Director, Katherine Sutton said Smith deserves the recognition for all the years he has spent helping other people.

“We read his story and we are very touched with the things he does for the community every day,” Sutton said.

Smith’s fiancée said he is currently in the process of getting a liver and heart transplant, but there is no telling when that will happen.

