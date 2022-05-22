WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Ocean Springs girl

13-year-old Deandria Johnson is described as a black girl, 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes and long...
13-year-old Deandria Johnson is described as a black girl, 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes and long black curly hair.(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for an Ocean Springs teenager.

13-year-old Deandria Johnson is described as a black girl, 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes and long black curly hair.

She was last seen Saturday, May 21, around 10:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bienville Boulevard wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport.
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from ship on fire near Gulfport
All eastbound lanes of traffic are currently blocked following an incident on I-10 before MS...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68
Dailon James Lyons, 19
Suspect from Wednesday night Moss Point shooting in custody
(Top left) Guns and drugs recovered from a residence in Harrison County; (Top right) 10 pounds...
Operation Fast Pass nets 6 felony arrests, drugs, guns
Prescribed burn happening in Jackson County

Latest News

Showers and storms likely today. Heavy rain is possible.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Mississippi Heroes' Organization honors a volunteer Firefighter from Kiln Fire Department.
Mississippi Heroes honor longtime Kiln Firefighter
The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport.
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from ship on fire near Gulfport
Cash prizes were awarded to three winners.
The Arts Alive Festival is back in Bay St. Louis