Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Ocean Springs girl

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for an Ocean Springs teenager.

13-year-old Deandria Johnson is described as a black girl, 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes and long black curly hair.

She was last seen Saturday, May 21, around 10:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bienville Boulevard wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

