Bay St. Louis overrun by pirates!

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Bay St. Louis served as the scene of the 7th annual Pirate in the Bay Day, where pirates of all ages invaded the streets.

Main St. served as the seas for rolling pirate ships, and guests marched past neighbors and downtown merchants in colorful costumes. The city’s harbor saw people float towards the finish line in cardboard boats, and a kids parade was also held.

The event, put together by the Krewe of the Mystic Seahorse, kicked off at 8 a.m. and concludes with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.