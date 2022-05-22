The Arts Alive Festival is back in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Arts Alive Festival was held in Bay St. Louis.

A culinary competition was held to allow nonprofessional chefs to show off their baking skills. Cash prizes were awarded to three winners.

The festival also showcased several paintings created by elementary school students.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.