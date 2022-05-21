TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All eastbound lanes of traffic are currently blocked following an incident on I-10 before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68 in Jackson County.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Impact on traffic is expected to last at least an hour.
To stay updated, visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information.
