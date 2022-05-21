WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68

All eastbound lanes of traffic are currently blocked following an incident on I-10 before MS...
All eastbound lanes of traffic are currently blocked following an incident on I-10 before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68 in Jackson County.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All eastbound lanes of traffic are currently blocked following an incident on I-10 before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68 in Jackson County.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Impact on traffic is expected to last at least an hour.

To stay updated, visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
Two Gulfport teen murder suspects now in police custody
Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death
UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit & run on Tucker Road identified
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case
(Top left) Guns and drugs recovered from a residence in Harrison County; (Top right) 10 pounds...
Operation Fast Pass nets 6 felony arrests, drugs, guns
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Latest News

Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E past US 49 N / Hattiesburg EX 34B
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 past Woolmarket/Old MS 67 EX 41
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-110 N at Rodriguez St. EX 2
Crash blocking all lanes of Hwy 49 in Gulfport
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking all lanes of Hwy 49 in Gulfport