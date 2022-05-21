Sam Murray signs with Murray State basketball

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you really follow recruiting, you read into the tea leaves from time to time, searching for hints about where someone will sign. You may look at what tweets they liked, or how many times have they talked about your team.

But sometimes, the answer is right in front of you - and such is the case for Harrison Central standout Sam Murray, who today announced his commitment to Murray State.

A 6′9″ forward who can step back, pull up, or go above the rim, Murray’s style fits right in with the high-flying Racers, who have produced three different NBA draftees in the last decade, including the breathtaking Ja Morant, and Biloxi High School’s own Isaiah Canaan. He had around two dozen Division-I offers and didn’t make his decision until just last week, shortly after his visit to campus. But right when it ended, reflecting on his two days spent with the coaching staff, it hit him.

“When I made the call at the end of the visit, it was the last day and I was just about to leave. I knew for sure that’s where I wanted to be,” he said. “I met with the coaches, we sat and talked and I just felt like they knew what they were talking about, and they knew how to go in the right direction with me. They know exactly how to play me and how to use me, and they showed me that they care.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.