Prescribed burn happening in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is planning to conduct prescribed firing operations Saturday at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge.

The potential burn site consists of 26 acres and is located in an area between Old Fort Bayou Road and Seaman Road in Ocean Springs north of I-10.

Prescribed fires are an essential part of refuge management to restore the native wet pine savannah, which is home to the critically endangered Mississippi sandhill cranes and Dusky gopher frogs. Burning to remove hazardous fuels is also part of the Service’s mission. Recent rains have made burning much safer and meteorological conditions favor smoke dispersal today. These conditions allow a burn permit to be issued from the state.

The public should be aware that smoke may move through some adjacent areas and that refuge equipment and personnel will be in the area. There is a chance that roads in the area may be temporarily closed for safety reasons

