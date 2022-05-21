WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi Maritime Museum hosts the 2nd annual National Maritime Day event

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Maritime Museum hosted their second annual National Maritime Day event at Point Park in Pascagoula.

Guests were able to eat, paint, and view the many boats that were stationed at the park. Boats owned by the Coast Guard, police, and even kayaks all made an appearance.

The event also held the announcement of the winner of the boat-naming contest for a recently restored catboat. 13-year-old TJ Sampson was announced as the winner, and the catboat now dons the name “Sea’s the Day.”

Catboat helps bring life to local maritime museum

More than 10 organizations were at the event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
Two Gulfport teen murder suspects now in police custody
(Top left) Guns and drugs recovered from a residence in Harrison County; (Top right) 10 pounds...
Operation Fast Pass nets 6 felony arrests, drugs, guns
Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death
UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit & run on Tucker Road identified
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample
Dailon James Lyons, 19
Suspect from Wednesday night Moss Point shooting in custody

Latest News

The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport.
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from ship on fire near Gulfport
Cash prizes were awarded to three winners.
The Arts Alive Festival is back in Bay St. Louis
Pirate Day in the Bay is a two-day celebration hosted by the Krewe of the Mystic Seahorse.
Bay St. Louis overrun by pirates!
The high winds on Saturday kept the boats in the harbor, but the blessings were brought to...
Wind makes blessings come to the boats at Pass Christian Blessing of the Fleet