Mississippi Maritime Museum hosts the 2nd annual National Maritime Day event

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Maritime Museum hosted their second annual National Maritime Day event at Point Park in Pascagoula.

Guests were able to eat, paint, and view the many boats that were stationed at the park. Boats owned by the Coast Guard, police, and even kayaks all made an appearance.

The event also held the announcement of the winner of the boat-naming contest for a recently restored catboat. 13-year-old TJ Sampson was announced as the winner, and the catboat now dons the name “Sea’s the Day.”

More than 10 organizations were at the event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.