Hit or miss storms today. More rain likely on Sunday.

Hit or miss storms today. More rain expected on Sunday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It’s incredibly warm and humid this morning. We’ll stay hot, muggy, and breezy today with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers are possible this morning, and there will be some hit or miss storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but some of us could get some heavy downpours. We can’t rule out gusty winds and hail in a few storms.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. Some showers are possible by Sunday morning. Widespread showers and storms are likely on Sunday, and heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding. The rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures down a little more. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll have another decent chance for showers and storms on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

