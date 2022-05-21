WLOX Careers
Experienced Resurrection baseball prepared for return to state title series

Resurrection baseball breaks it down after practice(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second straight season, the Resurrection Eagles are one of the last two teams standing in 1A.

After losing just three seniors a year ago, this year’s team is firing on all cylinders at the right time, scoring double digit runs in five of seven playoff games thus far. They’ve improved and grown a ton this season alone, but it’s lessons learned from last year’s trip to Pearl that has helped them enter this week relaxed, and with some extra maturity.

“It’s been a totally different atmosphere,” head coach Johnny Olsen said. “Every time they come to the park, they’re a lot more relaxed and confident.”

“We have a lot more experience than we did last year, but we’ve all grown closer together this year and played together more than we did last year,” junior Max Askew said.

“We’ve been building this program for about the past six years,” senior Joe Scarborough said. “It’s a tight-knit group of guys, this is a once in a lifetime type of team. Real special.”

