The 7th annual Pirate Day in the Bay takes over Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -This weekend, Pirate Day in the Bay kicks off in Bay St. Louis.

Those who attend will be able to participate in a pub crawl as well as a scavenger hunt. The family friendly event, which is put together by the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, highlights the Bay area and local businesses.

Festivities begin at 8 on Saturday morning. A fireworks show at 9 p.m. will bring the event to its conclusion.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.