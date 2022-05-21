WLOX Careers
The 7th annual Pirate Day in the Bay takes over Bay St. Louis

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -This weekend, Pirate Day in the Bay kicks off in Bay St. Louis.

Those who attend will be able to participate in a pub crawl as well as a scavenger hunt. The family friendly event, which is put together by the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, highlights the Bay area and local businesses.

Festivities begin at 8 on Saturday morning. A fireworks show at 9 p.m. will bring the event to its conclusion.

