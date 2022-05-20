WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E past US 49 N / Hattiesburg EX 34B

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Delays are expected to last for at least an hour following a crash in Gulfport on I-10 eastbound past US 49/Hattiesburg Exit 34B.

For now, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

To stay updated, you can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOT.

