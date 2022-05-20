In Their Shoes: Inside Leanna Garcia’s art studio in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - In this week’s “In Their Shoes” segment, Jaimee Dorris gets a lesson on art and life from one of the coast’s most prolific artists.

Leanna Garcia is popular on Instagram for her textured bridal bouquet paintings and inspirational posts.

Leanna’s goal is to have an art gallery on the coast one day. But until then she’s available for commission work. Learn more at https://www.withloveleanna.com/

