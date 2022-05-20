WLOX Careers
In Their Shoes: Inside Leanna Garcia’s art studio in Bay St. Louis

Leanna Garcia is popular on Instagram for her textured bridal bouquet paintings and inspirational posts. Jaimee takes us inside her art studio in Bay St. Louis.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - In this week’s “In Their Shoes” segment, Jaimee Dorris gets a lesson on art and life from one of the coast’s most prolific artists.

Leanna’s goal is to have an art gallery on the coast one day. But until then she’s available for commission work. Learn more at https://www.withloveleanna.com/

