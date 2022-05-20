Suspect from Wednesday night Moss Point shooting in custody
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dailon James Lyons, 19, has been taken into custody for what investigators believe to be his involvement in one of Moss Point’s Wednesday night shootings.
Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 5000 block of Frederick St. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital via private vehicle. They would be treated and released.
Lyons has been charged with drive-by shooting as well as shooting at railroad trains, buses, motor vehicles, depots, stations and other transportation. No bond has been set.
